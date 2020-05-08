Ike Supports Naval Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

200805-N-OX360-1045 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 5, 2020) Aviation Electrician's Mate 3rd Class King Smith, from Glenwood, Florida, checks connectors for continuity on an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the "Fighting Swordsmen" of Strike Fighter Squadron 32, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Ike is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Norket/Released)

