Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ike Supports Naval Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 10 of 10]

    Ike Supports Naval Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    200805-N-OX360-1045 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 5, 2020) Aviation Electrician's Mate 3rd Class King Smith, from Glenwood, Florida, checks connectors for continuity on an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the "Fighting Swordsmen" of Strike Fighter Squadron 32, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Ike is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Norket/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 10:11
    Photo ID: 6298196
    VIRIN: 200805-N-OX360-1045
    Resolution: 4698x3132
    Size: 934.36 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ike Supports Naval Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams
    Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams
    Hershel &quot;Woody Williams
    Hershel &quot;Woody Williams
    Hershel &quot;Woody Williams
    Ike Supports Naval Operations in the Atlantic Ocean
    Ike Supports Naval Operations in the Atlantic Ocean
    Ike Supports Naval Operations in the Atlantic Ocean
    Ike Supports Naval Operations in the Atlantic Ocean
    Ike Supports Naval Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department
    Division"
    CVN 69
    Atlantic Ocean
    "USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    C2F
    OFRP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT