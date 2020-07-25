Ancient Roman houses and oratory at Aquileia, Italy, July 15, 2020. Aquileia was founded by the Romans in 181 BC along the Natiso River. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2020 Date Posted: 08.06.2020 02:51 Photo ID: 6297946 VIRIN: 200725-F-XG201-1007 Resolution: 6903x4611 Size: 24.74 MB Location: AVIANO, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, History of Friuli Venezia Giulia region [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Heidi Goodsell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.