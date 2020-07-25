Ancient Roman houses and oratory at Aquileia, Italy, July 15, 2020. Aquileia was founded by the Romans in 181 BC along the Natiso River. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 02:51
|Photo ID:
|6297946
|VIRIN:
|200725-F-XG201-1007
|Resolution:
|6903x4611
|Size:
|24.74 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, History of Friuli Venezia Giulia region [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Heidi Goodsell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT