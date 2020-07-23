The hillside and valley at Piancavallo, Italy, July 23, 2020. Piancavallo is 4,199 feet above sea level, and at the foot of Monte Cavallo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airmen Kevin Sommer)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 02:51
|Photo ID:
|6297930
|VIRIN:
|200723-F-RA696-1001
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|4.32 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, History of Friuli Venezia Giulia region [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Heidi Goodsell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT