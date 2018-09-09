History of Friuli Venezia Giulia region

A grape vineyard grows near Aviano Air Base, Italy, September 9, 2018. Italy is known for their exquisite wine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 02:51
|Photo ID:
|6297928
|VIRIN:
|180909-F-XG201-1004
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
