History of Friuli Venezia Giulia region

Partial ramparts at Palmanova, Italy, July 25, 2020. Palmanova is a small fortress town in the shape of a nine-pointed star. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell)
|07.25.2020
|08.06.2020 02:51
|6297923
|200725-F-XG201-1002
|4032x3024
|3.77 MB
|AVIANO, IT
|0
|0
|0
