City hall at Pordenone, Italy, August 10, 2018. Pordenone was created in the middle ages as a river port. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 02:51
|Photo ID:
|6297929
|VIRIN:
|180810-F-XG201-1005
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, History of Friuli Venezia Giulia region [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Heidi Goodsell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT