Colors, Troops and Official Party stand at attention before the change of responsibility of the United States Army North Atlantic Treaty Organization (USANATO) Brigade, August 4, 2020 at Sembach, Germany. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2020 Date Posted: 08.06.2020 02:57 Photo ID: 6297937 VIRIN: 200804-A-PB921-0015 Resolution: 4589x4780 Size: 16.54 MB Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USANATO Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.