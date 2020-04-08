Color guards and staff members of the United States Army North Atlantic Treaty Organization (USANATO) Brigade, stand in attention waiting for the official party to arrive during the Change of responsibility ceremony of the United States Army North Atlantic Treaty Organization (USANATO) Brigade, August 4, 2020 at Sembach, Germany. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2020 Date Posted: 08.06.2020 02:58 Photo ID: 6297943 VIRIN: 200804-A-PB921-0029 Resolution: 6156x3000 Size: 14.26 MB Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USANATO Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.