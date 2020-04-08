USANATO Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan J. Valenzuela, United States Army North Atlantic Treaty Organization (USANATO) Brigade, provides remarks to troops and guest during the Change of responsibility ceremony of the USANATO Brigade, August 4, 2020 at Sembach, Germany. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

