    USANATO Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 9 of 9]

    USANATO Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan J. Valenzuela, United States Army North Atlantic Treaty Organization (USANATO) Brigade and Colors stand in attention during the playing of the army song, at the conclusion of the Change of responsibility ceremony of the USANATO Brigade, August 4, 2020 at Sembach, Germany. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 02:58
    Photo ID: 6297945
    VIRIN: 200804-A-PB921-0033
    Resolution: 4779x3000
    Size: 11.77 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USANATO Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Col.
    U.S. Army
    USAREUR
    7th ATC
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    7th Army Training Command
    United States Army North Atlantic Treaty Organization (USANATO) Brigade
    Command Sgt. Maj. Bernadette C. Phillips
    Miles T. Gengler
    Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan J. Valenzuela

