From left to right, outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Bernadette C. Phillips, Col. Miles T. Gengler, Commander and incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan J. Valenzuela, United States Army North Atlantic Treaty Organization (USANATO) Brigade, salutes during the playing of the German and American national anthem during the USANATO Brigade, change of responsibility ceremony, August 4, 2020 at Sembach, Germany. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 02:57
|Photo ID:
|6297936
|VIRIN:
|200804-A-PB921-0008
|Resolution:
|7360x4156
|Size:
|18.52 MB
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USANATO Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
