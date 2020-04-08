USANATO Change of Responsibility Ceremony

From left to right, outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Bernadette C. Phillips, Col. Miles T. Gengler, Commander and incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan J. Valenzuela, United States Army North Atlantic Treaty Organization (USANATO) Brigade, salutes during the playing of the German and American national anthem during the USANATO Brigade, change of responsibility ceremony, August 4, 2020 at Sembach, Germany. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

