ND Guard involved in joint Exercise Vigilant Guard at Golden Lake

From left to right incident commander Edson Grindeland, the Hatton, N.D. fire chief, provides information for Sgt. Curt Savey and Staff Sgt. Matthew Moon, both N.D. Army National Guard, during Exercise Vigilant Guard at Golden Lake, N.D., Aug. 5, 2020. Vigilant Guard is a joint agency emergency response exercise being conducted in several parts North Dakota Aug. 3-6. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Chief Master Sgt. David H Lipp)

