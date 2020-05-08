Staff Sgt. Kerry Thompson, a combat medic with the 141 Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, assists Hatton, N.D. fire department fire fighters with search and rescue of exercise victims during Exercise Vigilant Guard at Golden Lake, N.D., Aug. 5, 2020. Vigilant Guard is a joint agency emergency response exercise being conducted in several parts North Dakota Aug. 3-6. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Chief Master Sgt. David H Lipp)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2020 17:36
|Photo ID:
|6297739
|VIRIN:
|200805-Z-WA217-1133
|Resolution:
|3016x4528
|Size:
|7.58 MB
|Location:
|GOLDEN LAKE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ND Guard involved in joint Exercise Vigilant Guard at Golden Lake [Image 9 of 9], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
