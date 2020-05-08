Pvt. Seth Horn, of the 188th Engineer Company, uses a chainsaw to remove branch limbs that are blocking rescue access to a simulated victim during Exercise Vigilant Guard at Golden Lake, N.D., Aug. 5, 2020. Vigilant Guard is a joint agency emergency response exercise being conducted in several parts North Dakota Aug. 3-6. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Chief Master Sgt. David H Lipp)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2020 17:35
|Photo ID:
|6297731
|VIRIN:
|200805-Z-WA217-1089
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|8.26 MB
|Location:
|GOLDEN LAKE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ND Guard involved in Exercise Vigilant Guard at Golden Lake [Image 9 of 9], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
