ND Guard involved in Exercise Vigilant Guard at Golden Lake

Pvt. Seth Horn, of the 188th Engineer Company, uses a chainsaw to remove branch limbs that are blocking rescue access to a simulated victim during Exercise Vigilant Guard at Golden Lake, N.D., Aug. 5, 2020. Vigilant Guard is a joint agency emergency response exercise being conducted in several parts North Dakota Aug. 3-6. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Chief Master Sgt. David H Lipp)

