    ND Guard involved in Exercise Vigilant Guard at Golden Lake [Image 2 of 9]

    ND Guard involved in Exercise Vigilant Guard at Golden Lake

    GOLDEN LAKE, ND, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Chief Master Sgt. David Lipp 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Pvt. Seth Horn, of the 188th Engineer Company, uses a chainsaw to remove branch limbs that are blocking rescue access to a simulated victim during Exercise Vigilant Guard at Golden Lake, N.D., Aug. 5, 2020. Vigilant Guard is a joint agency emergency response exercise being conducted in several parts North Dakota Aug. 3-6. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Chief Master Sgt. David H Lipp)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 17:35
    Photo ID: 6297731
    VIRIN: 200805-Z-WA217-1089
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 8.26 MB
    Location: GOLDEN LAKE, ND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ND Guard involved in Exercise Vigilant Guard at Golden Lake [Image 9 of 9], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

