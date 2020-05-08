ND Guard involved in joint Exercise Vigilant Guard at Golden Lake

Sgt. 1st Class Benji Boll drives a front end loader as Staff Sgt. Jeremy Knudson, both of the 188th Engineer Company, assists him clearing fallen branches at a search and rescue site of a simulated victim during Exercise Vigilant Guard at Golden Lake, N.D., Aug. 5, 2020. Vigilant Guard is a joint agency emergency response exercise being conducted in several parts North Dakota Aug. 3-6. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Chief Master Sgt. David H Lipp)

