Sgt. 1st Class Benji Boll drives a front end loader as Staff Sgt. Jeremy Knudson, both of the 188th Engineer Company, assists him clearing fallen branches at a search and rescue site of a simulated victim during Exercise Vigilant Guard at Golden Lake, N.D., Aug. 5, 2020. Vigilant Guard is a joint agency emergency response exercise being conducted in several parts North Dakota Aug. 3-6. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Chief Master Sgt. David H Lipp)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2020 17:36
|Photo ID:
|6297742
|VIRIN:
|200805-Z-WA217-1156
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|7.86 MB
|Location:
|GOLDEN LAKE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ND Guard involved in joint Exercise Vigilant Guard at Golden Lake [Image 9 of 9], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT