Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Reception Day 2020 [Image 17 of 19]

    Reception Day 2020

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Photo by Matthew Moeller 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    New cadets are issued M-4 carbines as part of Cadet Basic Training at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, July 14, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Matthew Moeller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 15:54
    Photo ID: 6297475
    VIRIN: 200714-A-BB655-1011
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.19 MB
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reception Day 2020 [Image 19 of 19], by Matthew Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reception Day 2020
    Reception Day 2020
    Reception Day 2020
    Reception Day 2020
    Reception Day 2020
    Reception Day 2020
    Reception Day 2020
    Reception Day 2020
    Reception Day 2020
    Reception Day 2020
    Reception Day 2020
    Reception Day 2020
    Reception Day 2020
    Reception Day 2020
    Reception Day 2020
    Reception Day 2020
    Reception Day 2020
    Reception Day 2020
    Reception Day 2020

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Soldier
    New York
    PPE
    cadet
    USMA
    West Point
    Army
    CBT
    United States Military Academy
    R-Day
    R Day
    Reception Day
    Cadet Basic Training
    COVID-19
    Corona Virus
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT