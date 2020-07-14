New cadets practice drill and ceremony as part of Cadet Basic Training at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, July 14, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Matthew Moeller)
This work, Reception Day 2020 [Image 19 of 19], by Matthew Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
