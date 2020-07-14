Reception Day 2020

A new cadet receives his first of many haircuts at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point during Reception Day July 14, 2020. More than 1,200 new cadets will undergo administrative processing, are fitted with their initial military clothing issue, receive haircuts, medical and physical evaluations, and begin their first lessons in marching, military courtesy, and discipline before they begin their four weeks of Cadet Basic Training before beginning the academic year. (U.S. Army photo by Matthew Moeller)

