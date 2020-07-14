Reception Day 2020

A U.S. Military Academy at West Point cadre member teaches new cadets how to salute during Reception Day July 14, 2020. The more than 1,200 members of the Class of 2024 is composed of 286 women, 493 minorities, 18 combat veterans and 13 international students. (U.S. Army photo by Matthew Moeller)

