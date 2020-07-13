Reception Day 2020

One of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point’s most time-honored traditions, new cadets are required to report to the senior cadets during Reception Day to demonstrate fundamental military skills under pressure. The more than 1,200 new cadets reporting over three days from 12-14 July will be tested on physical fitness and learn military fundamentals ahead of four weeks of Cadet Basic Training. (U.S. Army Photo by Matthew Moeller)

