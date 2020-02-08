Memorial service held for Lt. Col. Chris Nasser

Staff Sgt. Kayla Hoffmaster, 167th Airlift Wing honor guard member, presents an American flag to Mrs. Donna Nasser during the memorial service for Lt. Col. Chris Nasser held at the 167th Airlift Wing, Aug. 2. Nasser wife Donna, and son Colin, were presented with Lt. Col. Nasser’s Meritorious Service Medal, West Virginia Legion of Merit and a shadowbox representing his 30 year military career. (U.S> Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

