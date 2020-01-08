DeCicco awarded General Lew Allen, jr. Trophy for contributions to logistics

Senior Master Sgt. James DeCicco was recently awarded the General Lew Allen, Jr. Trophy for the logistics readiness enlisted category which recognizes base-level senior non-commissioned officers directly involved in mission execution. DeCicco is one of four recipients Air Force-wide to receive the award which is presented to an officer and senior enlisted Airmen in maintenance and logistics each year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

Date Taken: 08.01.2020 Date Posted: 08.05.2020 Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US