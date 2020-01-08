Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DeCicco awarded General Lew Allen, jr. Trophy for contributions to logistics

    DeCicco awarded General Lew Allen, jr. Trophy for contributions to logistics

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Senior Master Sgt. James DeCicco was recently awarded the General Lew Allen, Jr. Trophy for the logistics readiness enlisted category which recognizes base-level senior non-commissioned officers directly involved in mission execution. DeCicco is one of four recipients Air Force-wide to receive the award which is presented to an officer and senior enlisted Airmen in maintenance and logistics each year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 14:35
    Photo ID: 6297256
    VIRIN: 200801-Z-PU513-001
    Resolution: 5025x3350
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DeCicco awarded General Lew Allen, jr. Trophy for contributions to logistics [Image 12 of 12], by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

