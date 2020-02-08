Memorial service held for Lt. Col. Chris Nasser

A memorial service to honor Lt. Col. Christopher Nasser was held in an aircraft maintenance hangar at the 167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard in Martinsburg, W.Va., Aug. 2.

Nasser was the 167th Mission Support Group commander, a role he assumed just months before he unexpectedly passed away in May.

“The 167th Airlift Wing is lesser without Chris, he’ll be severely missed,” said Col. Marty Timko, 167th Airlift Wing commander. “However we take some comfort in the many fond memories while knowing we have another angel in the ranks watching over us all.”

During the service, Lt. Col. Nasser was posthumously awarded the Meritorious Service Medal and the West Virginia Legion of Merit award. He was also promoted to the rank of colonel by the state of West Virginia.

Nasser’s wife, Donna, and son, Colin, were presented with a shadow box to honor his military career that spanned 30 years in the 167th.

The base honor guard rendered military honors including the folding and presentation of the American flag, the firing of three volleys and playing of taps.

At the conclusion of the ceremony a C-130 Hercules aircraft flown by the 130th Airlift Wing based in Charleston, W.Va., flew over the airfield and aircraft hangar to honor Nasser, who spent a portion of his career as a C-130 navigator.

Nasser enlisted in the 167th in 1989 and served as a supplyman and loadmaster before commissioning as a navigator on C-130 Hercules aircraft. As a navigator, Nasser deployed in support of operations Joint Endeavor, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. He went on to serve in various roles within the 167th Mission Support Group before being named the 167th MSG commander.

