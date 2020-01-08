Toms takes command of 167th Security Forces Squadron

Capt. Rod Toms, right, accepts the 167th Security Forces Squadron guidon, from Col. Bill Annie, 167th Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at the 167th Airlift Wing, Aug. 1, 2020. Lt. Col. Tim Rice relinquished command of the squadron to Toms during the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

