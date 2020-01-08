Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Toms takes command of 167th Security Forces Squadron [Image 9 of 12]

    Toms takes command of 167th Security Forces Squadron

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Capt. Rod Toms, right, accepts the 167th Security Forces Squadron guidon, from Col. Bill Annie, 167th Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at the 167th Airlift Wing, Aug. 1, 2020. Lt. Col. Tim Rice relinquished command of the squadron to Toms during the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Toms takes command of 167th Security Forces Squadron [Image 12 of 12], by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

