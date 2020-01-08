Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    167 AW COVID swab team services wing, community, state [Image 4 of 12]

    167 AW COVID swab team services wing, community, state

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2020

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    167th Medical Group personnel conduct a COVID-19 swab test for an Airman over the August unit training assembly. All base personnel are to be tested for the coronavirus by the end of September. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Sechler)

