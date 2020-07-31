Hardened aircraft shelters constructed at Kunsan

Airmen open a hardened aircraft shelter’s doors to reveal the Third Generation Hardened Aircraft Shelter Phase 1-3 Ribbon Cutting ceremony on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 31, 2020. The HAS's have new fire prevention systems and ventilation and engine exhaust systems for maintenance safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Will Bracy)

