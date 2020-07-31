Hardened aircraft shelters constructed at Kunsan

Col. Lee, Byeong-Seok, the Ministry of Defense-Defense Installations Agency commander of U.S. Forces Korea Program Division, talks to an audience during the Third Generation Hardened Aircraft Shelter Phase 1-3 Ribbon-Cutting ceremony on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 31, 2020. Teamwork through the COVID-19 pandemic provided safety to the workers at Kunsan to complete the four-year project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Will Bracy)
