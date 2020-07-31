Hardened aircraft shelters constructed at Kunsan

Colonel Christopher "Wolf" Hammond, the 8th Fighter Wing commander, delivers a speech during the Third Generation Hardened Aircraft Shelters Phase 1-3 Ribbon-Cutting ceremony on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 31, 2020. The HAS's provide protection for aircraft, and a safe environment for maintainers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Will Bracy)

