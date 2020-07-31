Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hardened aircraft shelters constructed at Kunsan [Image 1 of 5]

    Hardened aircraft shelters constructed at Kunsan

    KUNSAN AB, SOUTH KOREA

    07.31.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Herbert-William Bracy 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Colonel Christopher "Wolf" Hammond, the 8th Fighter Wing commander, delivers a speech during the Third Generation Hardened Aircraft Shelters Phase 1-3 Ribbon-Cutting ceremony on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 31, 2020. The HAS's provide protection for aircraft, and a safe environment for maintainers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Will Bracy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 22:35
    Photo ID: 6296448
    VIRIN: 200731-F-FO546-1050
    Resolution: 4105x2798
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AB, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hardened aircraft shelters constructed at Kunsan [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Herbert-William Bracy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

