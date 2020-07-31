Hardened aircraft shelters constructed at Kunsan

Leaders from the 8th Fighter Wing, Hanwha Engineering and Construction, Far East District, and the Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense, cut a ribbon inside a new hardened aircraft shelter on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 31, 2020. The ribbon-cutting marks the completion of 20 new aircraft shelters built on Kunsan's flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Will Bracy)
