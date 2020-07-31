A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the construction of twenty new hardened aircraft shelters on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 31, 2020. The construction project took four years to complete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Will Bracy

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2020 Date Posted: 08.04.2020 22:35 Photo ID: 6296450 VIRIN: 200731-F-FO546-1130 Resolution: 6053x4036 Size: 8.79 MB Location: KUNSAN AB, 45, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hardened Aircraft Shelters constructed at Kunsan [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Herbert-William Bracy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.