WestPac Rumrunner

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing at Misawa Air Base, Japan, taxis at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 31, 2020. The 18th Wing, the largest combat wing in the U.S. Air Force, stands ready to cooperate with regional partners to enhance readiness and lethality for our allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rhett Isbell)
