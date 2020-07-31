Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WestPac Rumrunner [Image 5 of 5]

    WestPac Rumrunner

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.31.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Rhett Isbell 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing at Misawa Air Base, Japan, taxis at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 31, 2020. The 18th Wing, the largest combat wing in the U.S. Air Force, stands ready to cooperate with regional partners to enhance readiness and lethality for our allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rhett Isbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.03.2020 21:31
    Photo ID: 6295114
    VIRIN: 200731-F-PB217-1259
    Resolution: 6781x4521
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WestPac Rumrunner [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Rhett Isbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

