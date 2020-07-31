Team Kadena Airmen perform an Integrated Combat Turn during Exercise WestPac Rumrunner at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 31, 2020. An Integrated Combat Turn works by performing a hot pit refuel, while munitions are loaded onto an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rhett Isbell)

