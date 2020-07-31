Team Kadena Airmen perform an Integrated Combat Turn during Exercise WestPac Rumrunner at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 31, 2020. An Integrated Combat Turn works by performing a hot pit refuel, while munitions are loaded onto an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rhett Isbell)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2020 21:31
|Photo ID:
|6295106
|VIRIN:
|200731-F-PB217-129
|Resolution:
|7831x5220
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JP
This work, WestPac Rumrunner [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Rhett Isbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
