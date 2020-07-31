Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WestPac Rumrunner [Image 4 of 5]

    WestPac Rumrunner

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.31.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Rhett Isbell 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Rumrunner at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 31, 2020. Westpac Rumrunner represents an evolution of 18th Wing assets and capability to work with joint partners in defense of American allies and to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rhett Isbell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WestPac Rumrunner [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Rhett Isbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

