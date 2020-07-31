Team Kadena Airmen perform an Integrated Combat Turn during Exercise WestPac Rumrunner at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 31, 2020. The WestPac Rumrunner exercise brought Airmen and joint partners together to train and execute innovative ways to deploy forces in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rhett Isbell)

