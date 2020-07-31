Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WestPac Rumrunner [Image 3 of 5]

    WestPac Rumrunner

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    07.31.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Rhett Isbell 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry airborne warning and control system, or AWACS, from the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron, takes off as a part of WestPac Rumrunner at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 31, 2020. PACAF is validating new ways to deploy and maneuver assets in order to operate in contested environments through exercises, engagements and operations like WestPac Rumrunner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rhett Isbell)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.03.2020
    Photo ID: 6295109
    VIRIN: 200731-F-PB217-1040
    Resolution: 5982x3988
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WestPac Rumrunner [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Rhett Isbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Rumrunner

