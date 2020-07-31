A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry airborne warning and control system, or AWACS, from the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron, takes off as a part of WestPac Rumrunner at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 31, 2020. PACAF is validating new ways to deploy and maneuver assets in order to operate in contested environments through exercises, engagements and operations like WestPac Rumrunner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rhett Isbell)
