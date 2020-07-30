1st Helicopter Squadron conducts a training flight over Washington, D.C.

Staff Sgt. Adrian Acasio, 1st Helicopter Squadron special missions aviator, looks toward the view during a training flight with the 1st HS, July 30, 2020. A special missions aviator is responsible for an abundance of tasks such as performing preflight, in-flight and postflight inspections of the aircraft and supervising cargo loading and off-loading operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)

