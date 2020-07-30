Staff Sgt. Adrian Acasio, 1st Helicopter Squadron special missions aviator, looks toward the view during a training flight with the 1st HS, July 30, 2020. A special missions aviator is responsible for an abundance of tasks such as performing preflight, in-flight and postflight inspections of the aircraft and supervising cargo loading and off-loading operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2020 18:29
|Photo ID:
|6295068
|VIRIN:
|200730-F-MH340-0567
|Resolution:
|6818x4545
|Size:
|7.2 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st Helicopter Squadron conducts a training flight over Washington, D.C. [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT