    1st Helicopter Squadron conducts a training flight over Washington, D.C.

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Adrian Acasio, 1st Helicopter Squadron special missions aviator, looks toward the view during a training flight with the 1st HS, July 30, 2020. A special missions aviator is responsible for an abundance of tasks such as performing preflight, in-flight and postflight inspections of the aircraft and supervising cargo loading and off-loading operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2020
    Date Posted: 08.03.2020 18:29
    Photo ID: 6295068
    VIRIN: 200730-F-MH340-0567
    Resolution: 6818x4545
    Size: 7.2 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Helicopter Squadron conducts a training flight over Washington, D.C. [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

