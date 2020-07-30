2nd Lt. Andre Young, 1st Helicopter Squadron pilot, helps conduct a preflight inspection before a training flight on Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 30, 2020. A preflight inspection consists of a variety of tasks performed by pilots and aircrew prior to takeoff to improve flight safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2020 18:29
|Photo ID:
|6295052
|VIRIN:
|200730-F-MH340-0028
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|14.44 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st Helicopter Squadron conducts a training flight over Washington, D.C. [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
