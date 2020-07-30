1st Helicopter Squadron conducts a training flight over Washington, D.C.

Pilots from the 1st Helicopter Squadron conduct a training flight in a UH-1 “Huey” over Washington, D.C., July 30, 2020. The 1st HS has approximately 120 aircrew members, 22 helicopters and flies more than 5,000 mission hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2020 18:29
|Photo ID:
|6295061
|VIRIN:
|200730-F-MH340-0442
|Resolution:
|5417x3611
|Size:
|9.27 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
