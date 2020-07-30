Lt. Col. Scott Dunning, 2nd Lt. Andre Young and Staff Sgt. Adrian Acasio, flight crew from the 1st Helicopter Squadron, prepare for takeoff on Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 30, 2020. The 1st HS provides local airlift for senior military and civilian leaders, high-ranking dignitaries, distinguished visitors, Defense Support of Civil Authorities, and emergency medical evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2020 Date Posted: 08.03.2020 18:29 Photo ID: 6295045 VIRIN: 200730-F-MH340-0013 Resolution: 7969x5313 Size: 14.64 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Helicopter Squadron conducts a training flight over Washington, D.C. [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.