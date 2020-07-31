V22 Conducts Exercise Deep Water

U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment (V22), 2d Marine Division, patrol during exercise Deep Water at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 30, 2020. Exercise Deep Water gave V22 and all the attached assets a dynamic force-on-force environment with simulated live adversaries. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Reine Whitaker)

Date Taken: 07.31.2020 Date Posted: 08.03.2020 Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US