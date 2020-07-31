U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment (V22), 2d Marine Division, patrol during exercise Deep Water at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 30, 2020. Exercise Deep Water gave V22 and all the attached assets a dynamic force-on-force environment with simulated live adversaries. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Reine Whitaker)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2020 14:14
|Photo ID:
|6294746
|VIRIN:
|200731-M-IK792-1380
|Resolution:
|4569x3046
|Size:
|6.08 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, V22 Conducts Exercise Deep Water [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Reine Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT