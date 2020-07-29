V22 Conducts Exercise Deep Water

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Luis Hernandez, a rifleman and platoon sergeant with Company E, 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment (V22), 2d Marine Division, loads a magazine during exercise Deep Water at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, July 29, 2020. Exercise Deep Water gave V22 and all the attached assets a dynamic force-on-force environment with simulated live adversaries. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Reine Whitaker)
Date Taken:
|07.29.2020
Date Posted:
|08.03.2020 14:15
Photo ID:
|6294741
VIRIN:
|200729-M-IK792-1034
Resolution:
|4248x2832
Size:
|4.71 MB
Location:
|FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US
Web Views:
|3
Downloads:
|1
Podcast Hits:
|0
