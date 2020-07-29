Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V22 Conducts Exercise Deep Water [Image 3 of 7]

    V22 Conducts Exercise Deep Water

    FORT A.P. HILL, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Reine Whitaker 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment (V22), 2d Marine Division, ride a CH-53 Super Stallion during exercise Deep Water at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, July 29, 2020. Exercise Deep Water gave V22 and all the attached assets a dynamic force-on-force environment with simulated live adversaries. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Reine Whitaker)

    TAGS

    range
    MOUT
    combat training
    live-fire
    V22
    Marine Corps
    2d Marine Division

