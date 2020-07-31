V22 Conducts Exercise Deep Water

A U.S. Marine with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment (V22), 2d Marine Division, fires an M240 Bravo machine during exercise Deep Water at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 31, 2020. Exercise Deep Water gave V22 and all the attached assets a dynamic force-on-force environment with simulated live adversaries. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Reine Whitaker)

Date Taken: 07.31.2020 Date Posted: 08.03.2020 Photo ID: 6294745 by LCpl Reine Whitaker