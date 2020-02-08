Four F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing, fly in formation behind a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, near the Black Sea Aug. 2, 2020. The Stratotanker provided aerial refueling support to F-16s enabling them to integrate into training missions alongside the USS Porter in the Black Sea. These missions were designed to train U.S. forces to operate together while executing multi-domain operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2020 Date Posted: 08.03.2020 07:52 Photo ID: 6294230 VIRIN: 200802-F-IZ785-0283 Resolution: 6784x4528 Size: 1.4 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 9 Downloads: 5 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW supports F-16s over Black Sea [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Benjamin Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.