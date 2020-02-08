Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW supports F-16s over Black Sea [Image 2 of 6]

    100th ARW supports F-16s over Black Sea

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.02.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Cooper 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing gather near a KC-135 Stratotanker to conduct pre-flight briefings prior to their refueling mission at RAF Mildenhall, England, Aug. 2, 2020. Their mission was to provide aerial refueling to F-16 Fighting Falcons enabling them to integrate into training missions alongside the USS Porter in the Black Sea. These missions were designed to train U.S. forces to operate together while executing multi-domain operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Cooper)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2020
