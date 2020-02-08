Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    100th ARW supports F-16s over Black Sea [Image 5 of 6]

    100th ARW supports F-16s over Black Sea

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.02.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Cooper 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing, peels away from a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, after receiving fuel near the Black Sea, Aug. 2, 2020. The Stratotanker provided aerial refueling support to F-16s enabling them to integrate into training missions alongside the USS Porter in the Black Sea. These missions were designed to train U.S. forces to operate together while executing multi-domain operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Cooper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2020
    Date Posted: 08.03.2020 07:52
    Photo ID: 6294229
    VIRIN: 200802-F-IZ785-0240
    Resolution: 5435x3627
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW supports F-16s over Black Sea [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Benjamin Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100th ARW supports F-16s over Black Sea
    100th ARW supports F-16s over Black Sea
    100th ARW supports F-16s over Black Sea
    100th ARW supports F-16s over Black Sea
    100th ARW supports F-16s over Black Sea
    100th ARW supports F-16s over Black Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F-16
    31st Fighter Wing
    Stratotanker
    USAFE
    Falcon
    KC-135
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT