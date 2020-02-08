100th ARW supports F-16s over Black Sea

Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing conduct a pre-flight safety brief prior to their refueling mission at RAF Mildenhall, England, Aug. 2, 2020. Their mission was to provide aerial refueling to F-16 Fighting Falcons enabling them to integrate into training missions alongside the USS Porter in the Black Sea. These missions were designed to train U.S. forces to operate together while executing multi-domain operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Cooper)

Date Taken: 08.02.2020
Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
by SrA Benjamin Cooper