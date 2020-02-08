An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, near the Black Sea, Aug. 2, 2020. The Stratotanker provided aerial refueling support to F-16s enabling them to integrate into training missions alongside the USS Porter in the Black Sea. These missions were designed to train U.S. forces to operate together while executing multi-domain operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2020 07:52
|Photo ID:
|6294228
|VIRIN:
|200802-F-IZ785-0230
|Resolution:
|6480x4325
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 100th ARW supports F-16s over Black Sea [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Benjamin Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT