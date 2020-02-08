100th ARW supports F-16s over Black Sea

An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, near the Black Sea, Aug. 2, 2020. The Stratotanker provided aerial refueling support to F-16s enabling them to integrate into training missions alongside the USS Porter in the Black Sea. These missions were designed to train U.S. forces to operate together while executing multi-domain operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Cooper)

