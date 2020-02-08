Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Malette Visits with the 145th Security Forces Squadron [Image 5 of 5]

    Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Malette Visits with the 145th Security Forces Squadron

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Montgomery 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Assistant Adjutant General for Air, North Carolina (NC) National Guard Bureau, Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Mallette (center), listens as Chief Master Sgt. David Rodriguez (right), NC State Command Chief, thanks the Airmen of the 145th Security Forces Squadron for their hard work and diligence with making sure all the Airmen of the NC Air National Guard are mission-ready at the Charlotte Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) range Aug. 2, 2020.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2020
    Date Posted: 08.02.2020 11:02
    Photo ID: 6293674
    VIRIN: 200802-Z-RS771-1059
    Resolution: 6965x4643
    Size: 21.24 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Malette Visits with the 145th Security Forces Squadron [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Laura Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

