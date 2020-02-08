U.S. Air Force Assistant Adjutant General for Air, North Carolina (NC) National Guard Bureau, Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Mallette (center), listens as Chief Master Sgt. David Rodriguez (right), NC State Command Chief, thanks the Airmen of the 145th Security Forces Squadron for their hard work and diligence with making sure all the Airmen of the NC Air National Guard are mission-ready at the Charlotte Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) range Aug. 2, 2020.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2020 Date Posted: 08.02.2020 11:02 Photo ID: 6293674 VIRIN: 200802-Z-RS771-1059 Resolution: 6965x4643 Size: 21.24 MB Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Malette Visits with the 145th Security Forces Squadron [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Laura Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.