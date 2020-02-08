Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Malette Visits with the 145th Security Forces Squadron

U.S. Air Force Assistant Adjutant General for Air, North Carolina (NC) National Guard Bureau, Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Mallette (right), thanks Staff. Sgt. Brendan Hastings (left), 145th Security Forces Squadron (SFS), for his hard work and diligence with making sure all the Airmen of the NC Air National Guard are mission-ready at the Charlotte Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) range Aug. 2, 2020. Staff Sgt. Hastings, A North Carolina Native, also made sure the NC Air Guard members that work in New London, N.C. were weapons qualified and trained.

